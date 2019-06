Wind | Water | Wild – Ep. 03: Langebaan

The third part of “Wind | Water | Wild” series takes us to the blue lagoon of Langebaan, in South Africa. Watch and enjoy Luke McGillewie’s epic weekend!



Riders Featured: Luke McGillewie, Alessandro D’Ambrosio, and Rose Bungener

Music: Kerala Dust by The Chain ft. Brooke Bentham & Wait For My Raccoon by Marbert Rocel