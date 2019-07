Wind | Water | Wild – – Ep. 04: Kite Beach Downwinder

Here is the 4th and final episode of the Wind Water Wild series. Watch Luke McGillewie, Gisela Pulido, Jarrod David, Jason Van Der Spuy and Alessandro D’Ambrosio enjoying a downwind super session at Cape Town’s Kite Beach.



Music: Dennis Lloyd: Nevermind (BELFA Remix), Black Light Smoke: Screws In My Head

Zion I: Human (Bassnectar Remixxx)