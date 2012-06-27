HandiRack unique surf and kitesurf gear carrier

Being a kitesurfer and a surfer means that you spend a lot of time at the beach, right? Unfortunately most of us don’t live at the beach or even near it and we need to travel at least a short distance to get there.

This means that at least once in a while we need to pack our gear, sometimes more than one kiteboard and almost always more than one kite. It’s better to be safe and prepared for every possible conditions than sorry. It can get really windy or the waves can be pumping at our destination and we rather don’t regret we left our surfboard at home.

But you can’t take everything with you, can you? Well, actually with HandiRack you sure can.

The HandiRack is a fantastic solution for short and long surf trips and for everyone who enjoys the outdoor life, adventure sports and travelling.

It is an inflatable, portable and multipurpose roof rack designed for transporting your kitesurf and surf gear and other leisure equipment or holiday luggage. It is very convenient and cost effective as it is interchangeable between cars. It can be fitted and removed in just a matter of minutes and is suitable for just about any 4-door or 2-door car (with the exception of convertibles and cabriolets).

How does it work? The straps pass through the car doors and the bars inflate in a matter of seconds using the HandiPump included. Better yet, you can use a regular kiteboarding pump, with only 5 moves we inflated the HR20 rack.

Two 3 metre HandiStraps are used for securing loads to the 5 D ring anchor points located on each HandiRack. It can carry loads up to 50kg, it is strong and safe and extremely easy to assemble. You are good to go!

At the end of your journey you can simply deflate your HandiRack and store in its bag and place in the boot of the car. If you go camping you can always use it as a pillow.

If you need to transport bulky loads that are not that heavy (up to 20Kg) such as surf boards the HR20 inflatable rack is enough. It works exactly as a regular HandiRack. Fit it on the roof of the car deflated; the fitting strap is then passed through the cabin of the car and secured on the other side of the HR20 in a heavy-duty cam buckle.

Once the doors are closed, the HR20 is inflated with the HandiPump and is then ready to be loaded. 2 ‘D’ ring anchor points located on each end of the HR20 allow your surfboard to be securely fastened using the 2 x 3 metre HandiStraps and again, ready to go!

Enjoy your kite surf trip!

HandiRack Technical Specifications

HandiRack Dimensions (unpacked)

Total length 146cm (tube length 95cm)

Width (deflated) 33cm

Tube width (deflated) 14cm

Webbing strap total length 340cm

Height of tube (inflated) 10cm

Unit weight = 2.5kg

