Flight into the Arctic Ocean

On April 24th, Russian Snowkite Champion Nikolai Rakhmatov made an incredible jump from the rocky mountain right into the Arctic ocean in Teriberka peninsula, Murmansk Region, Russia. Just see for yourself!



