Mountains of Wind

Watch and enjoy “Mountains of Wind”, a short documentary by Will Taggart and Pascal Joubert!



As children the Joubert brothers stumbled upon the amazing power of kites. They began to push the limits of snowkiting in its infancy and bringing the sport to the mountains of France. Pascal later brings the European style to the USA and influences a still growing movement. As the sport grows kiters around the world develop styles reflective of their terrain and weather pushing the sport to extreme heights but not without controversy.

Film/Edit

Will Taggart

Pascal Joubert

Aditional Camera

Wayne Phillips

Johann Civel

Charles Symons

Wareck Arnaud

Photo

Bertrand Boone

Cedric Joubert

Pascal Joubert

WIll Taggart

Alaska Snowkite Project

Johann Civel

Wayne Phillips

Charles Symons

Pascal Joubert

Will Taggart

Benjamin Thunell