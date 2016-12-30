Watch and enjoy “Mountains of Wind”, a short documentary by Will Taggart and Pascal Joubert!
As children the Joubert brothers stumbled upon the amazing power of kites. They began to push the limits of snowkiting in its infancy and bringing the sport to the mountains of France. Pascal later brings the European style to the USA and influences a still growing movement. As the sport grows kiters around the world develop styles reflective of their terrain and weather pushing the sport to extreme heights but not without controversy.
Film/Edit
Will Taggart
Pascal Joubert
Aditional Camera
Wayne Phillips
Johann Civel
Charles Symons
Wareck Arnaud
Photo
Bertrand Boone
Cedric Joubert
Pascal Joubert
WIll Taggart
Alaska Snowkite Project
Johann Civel
Wayne Phillips
Charles Symons
Pascal Joubert
Will Taggart
Benjamin Thunell
