Trailer – May the Wind be with You

Watch the trailer of “May the Wind be with You”, a snowkite movie about 4 friends exploring Norway’s peaks. Starring Maxi Kuhnhauser, Philipp Kuchelmeister, Tobi Deckert and Sebastian Bubmann. Stay tuned for the full movie!
