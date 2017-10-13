Trailer – May the Wind be with You

By · On 13 October 2017

Watch the trailer of “May the Wind be with You”, a snowkite movie about 4 friends exploring Norway’s peaks. Starring Maxi Kuhnhauser, Philipp Kuchelmeister, Tobi Deckert and Sebastian Bubmann. Stay tuned for the full movie!

