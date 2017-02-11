Winter Waterfalls

When the wind is South East on Col du Lautaret, a huge playground is offered to snowkiters. Watch Alex Robin climbing the 3 Évêchés, the Pic Blanc and the Col du Galibier on a sunny day.
Rider & Video Edit: Alex Robin
Camera: Nico Lelarge
When the wind is South East on Col du Lautaret, a huge playground is offered to snowkiters. Watch Alex Robin climbing the 3 Évêchés, the Pic Blanc and the Col du Galibier on a sunny day.
Rider & Video Edit: Alex Robin
Camera: Nico Lelarge
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.
No Comments