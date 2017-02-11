thumb_83649

Winter Waterfalls

By · On 11 February 2017

When the wind is South East on Col du Lautaret, a huge playground is offered to snowkiters. Watch Alex Robin climbing the 3 Évêchés, the Pic Blanc and the Col du Galibier on a sunny day.

Rider & Video Edit: Alex Robin
Camera: Nico Lelarge

You Might Also Like

No Comments

Leave a reply